Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths - government

25 Mar, 2020 10:51
Spain has now surpassed China in its number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest government tally puts the number of deaths at 3,434.

The Spanish health ministry said it has registered 738 new coronavirus deaths since Tuesday. The overall number of cases in the southern European nation has soared to 47,610 from 39,673 the day before.

China, where the global outbreak started, has managed to quash Covid-19 epidemic with tight quarantine measures. It still gets its share of new cases of the disease importing them from other nations, authorities say.

Meanwhile, Spain is not the only European country to top China in the sad statistics of fatalities. The death toll in Italy had surpassed that of China last week as the infection overwhelmed its health system. It has 6,820 reported fatalities so far.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

