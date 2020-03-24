Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 514, reaches 2,696

The Covid-19 epidemic in Spain has claimed 514 more lives in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 2,696, the Spanish government has announced.

There are now 39,673 identified coronavirus cases in the southern European nation, compared to 33,089 on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

Spain is third nation behind Italy and China in the number of lives lost to the pandemic.

Estos son los datos del #COVIDEspañaConsulta toda la información ampliada aquí ➡️https://t.co/ikYB1qvWHJ#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidospic.twitter.com/As7XZhCnlI — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) March 24, 2020

Capital Madrid is among the places in Spain hit hardest by the crisis. Municipal and private morgues are overwhelmed with the grim workload and would not collect bodies. So the city authorities have decided to use a massive ice rink located near a makeshift coronavirus hospital as a temporary storage space.

