World News

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 514, reaches 2,696

24 Mar, 2020 10:51
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 514, reaches 2,696
People wearing face masks arrive at the South Municipal cemetery in Madrid, on March 23, 2020, to attend the burial of a man who died of the new coronavirus. © AFP / BALDESCA SAMPER
The Covid-19 epidemic in Spain has claimed 514 more lives in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 2,696, the Spanish government has announced.

There are now 39,673 identified coronavirus cases in the southern European nation, compared to 33,089 on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

Spain is third nation behind Italy and China in the number of lives lost to the pandemic.

Capital Madrid is among the places in Spain hit hardest by the crisis. Municipal and private morgues are overwhelmed with the grim workload and would not collect bodies. So the city authorities have decided to use a massive ice rink located near a makeshift coronavirus hospital as a temporary storage space.

