Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics dies aged 92

The creator of ‘The Adventures of Asterix’ comic series, Albert Uderzo, has died aged 92 at his home, his family announced. He passed from a heart attack in his sleep, after several weeks of weakness.

The death was not related to the coronavirus epidemic currently ravaging France, Uderzo’s son-in-law told AFP.

Asterix is an iconic French comic series focused on ancient Gauls and their standing up to the war machine of the Roman Empire - with a bit of magic and a lot of humor and creativity. The first strip was published in 1959, created by Uderzo in collaboration with fellow writer Rene Goscinny.

With some 380 millions of copies sold in over 100 languages and a string of animation and feature films produced over the years, Asteix has become one of the most internationally recognized French cultural phenomena.

