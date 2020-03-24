 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics dies aged 92

24 Mar, 2020 09:30
FILE PHOTO Cartoonist Albert Uderzo of France poses with Asterix (R) and Obelix (L) prior to a press conference at the Monnaie de Paris on March 25, 2015, in Paris, France. © Getty Images / Chesnot
The creator of ‘The Adventures of Asterix’ comic series, Albert Uderzo, has died aged 92 at his home, his family announced. He passed from a heart attack in his sleep, after several weeks of weakness.

The death was not related to the coronavirus epidemic currently ravaging France, Uderzo’s son-in-law told AFP.

Asterix is an iconic French comic series focused on ancient Gauls and their standing up to the war machine of the Roman Empire - with a bit of magic and a lot of humor and creativity. The first strip was published in 1959, created by Uderzo in collaboration with fellow writer Rene Goscinny.

With some 380 millions of copies sold in over 100 languages and a string of animation and feature films produced over the years, Asteix has become one of the most internationally recognized French cultural phenomena.

