China’s first locked-down province of Hubei, where coronavirus originated, to reopen on March 25

24 Mar, 2020 05:12
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station in China. March 19, 2020. © China Daily / Reuters
Beijing is lifting travel restrictions on Hubei Province on Wednesday, as China’s fight against Covid-19 is yielding positive results. Even constraints on the city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, will be lifted in April.

Residents will once again be allowed to travel in and out of the country’s central Hubei Province starting from March 25, the regional health commission announced on Tuesday. Travel bans in the region’s capital, Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak started, will be lifted on April 8.

Wuhan was the first city in China to be quarantined, and along with several of Hubei’s other major cities, remained on lockdown since late January as part of a nationwide effort to slow down the spread of the disease.

The novel coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan last December. The number of new domestic cases has recently gone down in China, with officials reporting earlier this month that the city saw its first day with no new cases.

China began easing the lockdown in some parts of Hubei last week as the health situation showed signs of improvement. Medical teams deployed to the region during the early days of the outbreak began to return home and temporary hospitals were shut down.

