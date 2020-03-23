Netherlands Covid-19 cases JUMP with 34 more deaths and 545 newly confirmed infections

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped significantly in the Netherlands on Monday, with 34 new deaths recorded, Dutch health authorities confirmed.

There are now a total of 4,749 confirmed cases in the country, and there have been 213 deaths in the Netherlands from the virus so far.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health noted on its website that the "actual number" of infections is higher than what is officially known because "not everyone" with symptoms is tested.

Also on rt.com European markets tumble as global health crisis takes toll on economy

DETAILS TO FOLLOW