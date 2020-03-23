 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US stocks plunge despite Fed promises to pump unlimited amount of money into economy
Netherlands Covid-19 cases JUMP with 34 more deaths and 545 newly confirmed infections

23 Mar, 2020 13:47
Netherlands Covid-19 cases JUMP with 34 more deaths and 545 newly confirmed infections
© Robin Utrecht/Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped significantly in the Netherlands on Monday, with 34 new deaths recorded, Dutch health authorities confirmed.

There are now a total of 4,749 confirmed cases in the country, and there have been 213 deaths in the Netherlands from the virus so far.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health noted on its website that the "actual number" of infections is higher than what is officially known because "not everyone" with symptoms is tested.

