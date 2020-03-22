Emirates backtracks on decision to suspend all passenger flights, says will fly to some countries following requests by govts

The UAE-based international airline, Emirates, which earlier said it would hold all passenger flights, promptly reversed its decision, adding that 13 destinations will be exempted.

One of the world’s largest international airlines was on the verge of putting all its passenger flights on hold for an indefinite period starting March 25. Yet, some urgent requests from the authorities and clients from several countries apparently made it change its mind.

Just hours after announcing the initial decision, Emirates clarified in a statement that it will continue to operate flights to certain destinations “until further notice, as long as borders remain open, and there is demand.” The list includes the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, the US, and Canada.

The company said that “requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travelers” particularly influenced its abrupt turnaround.

Earlier, the state-owned UAE carrier had already said it was about to suspend some 70 percent of its network and asked staff to go on unpaid leave as the industry suffers one of the worst hits because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 300,000 around the world.

