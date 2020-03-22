It’s strange for US to offer help against Covid-19 outbreak after ‘accusations’ it created the virus – Iran’s Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said it was “unwise” for Iran to reach out for US’ aid in combating the coronavirus pandemic amid earlier allegations that the infection could have been created in America.

“Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus ... You are accused of creating this virus. I do not know whether it is true, but it is strange that you want to help Iran,” Khamenei said in a televised speech on Sunday.

He did not go into the details, saying that it was nonetheless “unwise” to accept American aid given the circumstances.

The unverified allegations that the Covid-19 disease could have originated in the US made headlines earlier this month after China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao floated the idea that the virus may have been brought to Wuhan by the US personnel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW