 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits largest city and capital of Croatia, damages buildings and iconic cathedral (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

22 Mar, 2020 05:52
Get short URL
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits largest city and capital of Croatia, damages buildings and iconic cathedral (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
A man takes pictures of damages outside the cathedral of Zagreb after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020. © Antonio Bronic / Reuters
Strong quakes have struck Croatia’s capital Zagreb, damaging buildings downtown, including the city’s main historic cathedral. Officials urged people to leave home but keep social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zagreb was hit by a 5.3-Magnitude earthquake, which was followed by a 5.1-Mgnitude tremor 40 minutes later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. The epicenters of the two quakes were located at 8km (5 miles) and 7km (4.3 miles) from the city respectively.

Local media reported that residents heard sirens go off, and buildings were damaged in downtown Zagreb, including the iconic Zagreb Cathedral one of whose towers has partially collapsed.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquakes at 5.4 and 4.6 Magnitude, saying they both struck near Kasina, a village on Zagreb’s northern outskirts.

Zagreb’s head of emergency services, Pavle Kalinic urged people to leave their homes. “Get out of the houses and help your older neighbors,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies