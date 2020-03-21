 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain’s Covid-19 death toll jumps by over 300 in one day, number of cases nears 25,000

21 Mar, 2020 11:28
Sanitary workers in Grado, Spain, on Friday. © REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The death toll from the Covid-19 illness in Spain has hit 1,326, an increase of over 300 in just one day, as the coronavirus crisis deepens in Europe.

The Spanish health ministry announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the Iberian country climbed to 24,926 on Saturday, an increase of nearly 5,000 from Friday’s tally of 19,980. 

Speaking on Friday, Spanish health emergencies chief, Fernando Simon, said that the number of infected people could actually be higher than reported as the test laboratories are “overwhelmed” and unable to process all of the samples.

Spain is Europe’s second-worst hit country after Italy and it’s fourth-worst in the world. The government closed its land borders and ordered the shutdown of all hotels in a bid to curtail the spread of the illness. 

The military has been deployed in several cities in order to maintain public order and to assist with cleaning efforts.

