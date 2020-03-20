 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The Purge has begun’: Sirens mark beginning of national quarantine in Argentina in most ominous way possible (VIDEOS)

20 Mar, 2020 17:56
‘The Purge has begun’: Sirens mark beginning of national quarantine in Argentina in most ominous way possible (VIDEOS)
Illustration © Tnarg from Pexels
A global pandemic is enough to put most people on edge, but authorities in Argentina decided to make matters worse by marking the start of a nationwide lockdown using an ominous siren taken straight from the Purge movie franchise.

As darkly humorous comments on eyewitness videos show, following a televised countdown, Argentinians were warned that the quarantine had officially begun with the spine-tingling wail of sirens. 

Many couldn’t resist evoking the gory, post-apocalyptic film franchise with comments such as “The Purge 5 : 'City of Salta'” and “The Purge begins.” Others remarked how terrifying the whole situation was.

“How apocalyptic is that!” wrote one user. “I thought I was the only one,” added another. 

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez ordered a complete lockdown until at least March 31. Residents may only leave their homes to purchase food and medicine. 

Parts of Argentina celebrated the tough decision to declare a nationwide quarantine, in much the same way that other nations have shown their appreciation for frontline medical workers and civil servants. 

Argentina has 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far, with three deaths.

