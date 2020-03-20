‘The Purge has begun’: Sirens mark beginning of national quarantine in Argentina in most ominous way possible (VIDEOS)

A global pandemic is enough to put most people on edge, but authorities in Argentina decided to make matters worse by marking the start of a nationwide lockdown using an ominous siren taken straight from the Purge movie franchise.

As darkly humorous comments on eyewitness videos show, following a televised countdown, Argentinians were warned that the quarantine had officially begun with the spine-tingling wail of sirens.

si a las 00.00 no suena la alarma de la purga esta cuarentena total ya arranca mal pic.twitter.com/5FA3YbhPyN — Quimey Herrera (@QuimeyHerrera01) March 19, 2020 Ciudad de salta vieja Comenzó la purga #YoMeQuedoEnCasapic.twitter.com/tCCBwudG4G — valentin ayarde (@ayarde_valentin) March 20, 2020

Many couldn’t resist evoking the gory, post-apocalyptic film franchise with comments such as “The Purge 5 : 'City of Salta'” and “The Purge begins.” Others remarked how terrifying the whole situation was.

“How apocalyptic is that!” wrote one user. “I thought I was the only one,” added another.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez ordered a complete lockdown until at least March 31. Residents may only leave their homes to purchase food and medicine.

Parts of Argentina celebrated the tough decision to declare a nationwide quarantine, in much the same way that other nations have shown their appreciation for frontline medical workers and civil servants.

Gesto en Buenos Aires al personal de salud minutos después que Alberto Fernandez decreta la cuarentena oficialmente. pic.twitter.com/yAAwfMsX6l — Heryan De Jesus 👑🦠 (@HeryanDeJesus) March 20, 2020

Argentina has 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far, with three deaths.

