Swiss govt bans gatherings of more than FIVE people as Covid-19 infects nearly 1,000 in 24hrs

20 Mar, 2020 14:46
Coronavirus screening tent in Geneva © Reuters / Pierre Albouy
Switzerland has banned gatherings of more than five people in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus after the number of cases jumped nearly 1,000 in a day.

The Swiss government announced a ban on assemblies larger than five people on Friday, tightening controls on its population amid the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has killed 43 people in the country and sickened 4,840, a spike of 952 since the previous day.

The health minister also reached out to "people with medical training," asking them to get in touch with the authorities. Civil defense workers are being made available to regional governments. The government stressed that people should stay home, especially the over 65s and those who are sick.

Switzerland declared a state of emergency on Monday scheduled to last until April 19, shutting down all shops, restaurants, bars, and leisure facilities apart from grocery stores, pharmacies, and other healthcare sites. The country also banned "public or private events" and approved the use of up to 8,000 troops to support regional governments, tightening border controls with Germany, France and Austria to match its already-restricted border with Italy, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

