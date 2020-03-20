 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Coronavirus death toll in Spain surpasses 1,000 after spiking by 200+ in one day

20 Mar, 2020 12:01
Get short URL
Coronavirus death toll in Spain surpasses 1,000 after spiking by 200+ in one day
A police officer talks to a woman outside a hotel that has been set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid. © Reuters / Susana Vera
The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Spain has jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday, with 19,980 people being infected, the health authorities said.

There were 235 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, Spanish health emergencies chief, Fernando Simon, announced.

Spain, which remains second worst-hit country hit in Europe after Italy, closed its land borders and ordered the shutdown of all hotels, to "guarantee the containment of the pandemic."

The military has been deployed in many cities to help with disinfecting and with keeping the security situation under control.

But the measures haven’t proven effective so far, with the country’s health minister, Salvador Illa, warning that "the toughest moments are still to come.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies