Coronavirus death toll in Spain surpasses 1,000 after spiking by 200+ in one day

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Spain has jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday, with 19,980 people being infected, the health authorities said.

There were 235 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, Spanish health emergencies chief, Fernando Simon, announced.

Spain, which remains second worst-hit country hit in Europe after Italy, closed its land borders and ordered the shutdown of all hotels, to "guarantee the containment of the pandemic."

The military has been deployed in many cities to help with disinfecting and with keeping the security situation under control.

But the measures haven’t proven effective so far, with the country’s health minister, Salvador Illa, warning that "the toughest moments are still to come.”

