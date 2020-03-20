Bollywood singing star Kinika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, may have infected parliament members

Indian singer Kinika Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and the Bollywood star may have infected others as she partied with dozens of people, including politicians.

Kapoor returned to India from London on March 15, whereupon she reportedly stayed at a five star hotel and partied with over 100 guests, including members of the political class, despite the fact that the UK has been flagged by Indian authorities as a potential coronavirus risk.

Also on rt.com As India heads into coronavirus lockdown, Modi faces one of his biggest challenges: How to ‘isolate’ a billion citizens

The celebrity is now among four people in the state of Uttar Pradesh who have tested positive for Covid-19. She took to social media to provide an update on her health and encourage others to self-isolate.

“I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” she wrote.

However, far from inspiring sympathy, the news has provoked a backlash in India with reports in local media claiming that the star hid in an airport bathroom to avoid authorities and then snuck out with help from airport staff.

My colleague @ShivendraAajTak has learnt that #KanikaKapoor escaped screening at Lucknow airport, by colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom. Time to find & penalise these others culpable too. https://t.co/eelFClXFvG — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 20, 2020

The 41-year-old singer’s father denies this and says she did not hide and, in fact, tested negative for the coronavirus infection at the airport.

Meanwhile, video has been shared widely online purporting to show the star being taken away in an ambulance for treatment in quarantine. The paramedic can be seen in full garb complete with gloves, face mask and gown.

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19 She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdatepic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020

Kapoor reportedly attended a dinner party with dozens of guests including Dushyant Singh, who is a member of the Indian parliament, as well as being the son of Vasundhara Raje, a senior figure in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh has apparently self-isolated since learning of Kapoor's diagnosis, but not before attending parliament, where he came into contact with dozens of senior politicians in Uttar Pradesh.

At time of writing, there have been 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with four fatalities.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!