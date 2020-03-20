 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bollywood singing star Kinika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, may have infected parliament members

20 Mar, 2020 11:43
Kanika Kapoor confirmed her diagnoses on Instagram. © Global Look Press/ file photo
Indian singer Kinika Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and the Bollywood star may have infected others as she partied with dozens of people, including politicians.

Kapoor returned to India from London on March 15, whereupon she reportedly stayed at a five star hotel and partied with over 100 guests, including members of the political class, despite the fact that the UK has been flagged by Indian authorities as a potential coronavirus risk. 

The celebrity is now among four people in the state of Uttar Pradesh who have tested positive for Covid-19. She took to social media to provide an update on her health and encourage others to self-isolate. 

“I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” she wrote.

However, far from inspiring sympathy, the news has provoked a backlash in India with reports in local media claiming that the star hid in an airport bathroom to avoid authorities and then snuck out with help from airport staff.

The 41-year-old singer’s father denies this and says she did not hide and, in fact, tested negative for the coronavirus infection at the airport. 

Meanwhile, video has been shared widely online purporting to show the star being taken away in an ambulance for treatment in quarantine. The paramedic can be seen in full garb complete with gloves, face mask and gown.

Kapoor reportedly attended a dinner party with dozens of guests including Dushyant Singh, who is a member of the Indian parliament, as well as being the son of Vasundhara Raje, a senior figure in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh has apparently self-isolated since learning of Kapoor's diagnosis, but not before attending parliament, where he came into contact with dozens of senior politicians in Uttar Pradesh. 

At time of writing, there have been 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with four fatalities.

