 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Chill, Netflix to cut European traffic after EU said it overloads internet during Covid-19 quarantine

19 Mar, 2020 18:46
Get short URL
Chill, Netflix to cut European traffic after EU said it overloads internet during Covid-19 quarantine
File photo © Depo Photos/Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency
Movie and TV streaming service Netflix says it will cut its bit rates across Europe by a quarter to ease the internet burden as coronavirus quarantines have forced millions of people to stay home all day.

Many more people than usual are now working from home, thanks to virus-limiting restrictions and lockdowns, while the mass closure of schools and colleges also means more pressure on internet providers from younger service users.

Netflix’s move comes after the EU’s Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton urged the service to help address the additional strain on internet services. 

“To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary,” Breton tweeted in an appeal to online viewers.

The pandemic continues to worsen in Europe, with Italy’s total death toll from Covid-19 overtaking that of China, where the disease was first reported, at 3,405. According to figures compiled by the AFP, the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe passed 100,000 on Thursday.

Also on rt.com Italy’s coronavirus toll OVERTAKES China, total cases in Europe pass 100,000

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies