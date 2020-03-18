Eurovision 2020 CANCELED due to Covid-19 pandemic

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled until 2021 due to coronavirus-mitigating measures implemented by participating countries, according to the organizers.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the European Broadcasting Union said that despite exploring “many alternative options” to allow the event to go ahead as planned, “the uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the EBU has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event.”

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

An estimated 182 million people watched last year’s song contest, and 41 countries took part.

The 2020 competition was scheduled to be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, across a series of knock-out stages from May 12 before culminating in the final on May 16. The EBU says it “will continue a conversation” with the city of Rotterdam about hosting the event next year instead.

Fans of the international song contest were left bereft by news of the event’s cancellation, with many turning to social media to share their sorrow.

“That’s it coronavirus, now it’s personal,” one person tweeted, as another posted a message filled with crying emojis. A fellow Eurovision fanatic wrote on Twitter: “So gutted.”

Last 5 winner at eurovision2016 - Jamala 🇺🇦2017 - Salvador sobral 🇵🇹2018 - Netta 🇮🇱2019 - Duncan laurance 🇳🇱2020 - Coronavirus 🦠 — Muharrem🇦🇿🇱🇻🇳🇴🇮🇱🇲🇹 (@duygucetnkyfan) March 18, 2020

Others, apparently too overcome for words, simply shared gifs and memes expressing their deep upset at the loss of Eurovision 2020.

I understand why it had to be done but pic.twitter.com/t0aeedWCUl — amandine ⍟ (@quillsrogers) March 18, 2020

Eurovision is the latest big cultural event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Wednesday, the organizers of the Glastonbury music festival said they were calling the event off this year.

