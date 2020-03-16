Ryanair to ground majority of its European fleet over next 10 days, complete cuts ‘can’t be ruled out’

Budget airline Ryanair has announced that it will ground the majority of its fleet of over 450 Boeing 737-800 aircraft over the next 10 days in response to the coronavirus crisis, adding that a total suspension might take effect.

The company said that government restrictions and flight bans across Europe had a significant and negative impact on its ability to operate. As a result, the airline has reduced working hours and payments, slashed discretionary spending and frozen recruitment.

Wherever flight restrictions are not in place, the airline said that social distancing protocols may be implemented on flights, and it confirmed that it has been forced to reduce its seat capacity by up to 80 percent for April and May.

“We are working with our people and our unions across all EU countries to address this extraordinary and unprecedented Covid-19 event, the impact and duration of which is, at this time, impossible to determine,” Ryanair said, adding that the “substantial decline” in bookings over the past fortnight is expected to continue into the coming weeks.

Countries such as Italy, Malta, Hungary, Austria, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Norway, and Cyprus have all implemented some form of air travel restrictions amidst the worsening coronavirus outbreak and others are expected to follow suit.

Ryanair added that a complete grounding of its entire fleet cannot be ruled out at this point.

