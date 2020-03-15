France says border remains OPEN amid reports of Germany readying to isolate from neighbors

Franco-German frontier remains opened, yet border controls have been reinforced, French government has said. Earlier reports suggested that Berlin decided to shut it altogether in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

The tightened controls are set to limit “non-essential exchange” between the two countries, according to France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

“These French and German controls do not constitute a closure of our common border,” the minister said in a statement. “They are set to limit non-essential exchanges between our two countries in order to limit the spread of the virus.”

Earlier in the day, several German news outlets reported that Berlin decided to shut some of its largest land borders, namely ones with France, Austria and Switzerland. The closure, expected to take effect on Monday, however, would not have affected the flow of goods as well as cross-border commuters, going to work.

Both France and Germany have been vocal opponents of closing borders amid the coronavirus pandemic — a step undertaken by many countries worldwide. Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel she spoke against tougher border controls, arguing that for Germany was “not an appropriate response to the challenge.” At the same time, she urged the people to limit personal contact, while several German cities, including Berlin, imposed a lockdown on public venues and gatherings.

A similar tune has been produced by Merkel’s French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron. He said that the coronavirus “has no passport,” and therefore France will close borders “only when it is relevant.” At the same, he announced closure of all schools, nurseries and universities, as well as of public venues in a bid to stop the virus. The viral threat, however, did not prompt France’s authorities to scrap or postpone local elections, the first round of which is held on Sunday, triggering accusations of double standards.

