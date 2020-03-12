 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Actor Tom Hanks announces he & wife test positive for coronavirus in Australia

12 Mar, 2020 01:35
Get short URL
Actor Tom Hanks announces he & wife test positive for coronavirus in Australia
FILE PHOTO: Actor Tom Hanks and wife, actress Rita Wilson, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has become the latest high-profile victim of the Covid-19, announcing on social media that he and his wife were feeling under the weather before they were tested positive for the virus in Australia.

Hanks, who has been on a trip to Australia working on pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, shared the news with 6.7 million of his Instagram followers late on Wednesday.

The actor, famous for his roles in 'Cast Away', 'Saving Private Ryan', and 'Forrest Gump,’ which brought him his second Best Actor Academy award, wrote that he and his wife, fellow actress Rita Wilson, were feeling unwell before they decided to “play things right” and get tested for the coronavirus.

We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

The couple has been placed in quarantine, Hanks said, describing the situation as “one-day-at-a-time approach.”

The 63-year-old did not give any details on his or his spouse’s condition, promising to “keep the world posted and updated.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies