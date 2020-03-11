Warplanes target area near Syrian town of Al-Bukamal & Iraq’s Anbar province after rocket attack on Iraq base – reports

Airstrikes have been reported in the area along the Syrian-Iraqi border, with unidentified jets striking Syria’s Deir ez-Zor and Iraq's western Anbar province shortly after a US-led coalition base in Iraq came under rocket fire.

“Unidentified” jets have conducted airstrikes southeast of Syrian town of Al-Bukamal, Syria’s SANA news agency reported late on Wednesday, without providing any additional details.

The attack has reportedly resulted in material damage, but no casualties.

At the same time, multiple reports by local media said that an area in Iraq’s Anbar province, on the border with Syria, also came under attack by warplanes.

The sorties were reported shortly after Camp Taji, an Iraqi military base outside Baghdad housing US and other coalition troops, was showered with rockets. The coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has confirmed that 15 rockets hit the facility. Unnamed US officials also said that two Americans and one British soldier were killed in the strike that also left about a dozen people injured.

Several sources reported that the strikes on the Syrian and Iraqi territory were launched by the US in retaliation to the attack on the Iraqi base, and targeted the positions of Iran-backed militias – such as Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units in Anbar.

Coalition airstrikes targeted headquarters of Fatimiyoon in al-Hazm and Sak area; and Iraqi KH headquarters in Sina’ah area; Iraqi KSS, and headquarters on the road between Suwayiah and Badiya area; and Iraqi HAN headquarters in Albu Kamal. — Husham Alhashimi هشام الهاشمي (@hushamalhashimi) March 11, 2020

Footage has emerged on social media purportedly showing a moment of the bombing raid by the US jets, with several explosions lighting up the night skies.

#BREAKING: Unidentified jets have targeted #Iran-backed militias in #Syria's Al Bukamal region, and in Iraqi Anbar province after 2 US soldiers, and One British soldier, killed in a rocket attack on a US-Iraqi base pic.twitter.com/xvFqJ8UzFr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 11, 2020

