Pakistani Air Force jet crashes in Islamabad during training (VIDEOS)
The accident occurred on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital on Wednesday morning. The Pakistani Air Force issued a statement confirming that it had lost an F-16 in an accident near Shakarparian, Islamabad during a rehearsal for a parade on March 23.
A purported video of the accident shows a fighter jet performing maneuvers before plummeting to the ground.
Another clip appears to show the crash site, with smoke coming out of a gaping hole as first responders arrive at the scene.
Witnesses say they did not see the pilot eject from the aircraft, suggesting that he may have died in the crash. However, officials have yet to issue a statement regarding casualties.
#BREAKING: Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade. Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/m0klbrSwy1— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 11, 2020
