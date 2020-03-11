‘They have the blessings of God’: Modi party official says those who offer ritual prayers won’t get infected with coronavirus

A president of India’s ruling BJP party in the state of West Bengal has said that people who turn out for prayer during mass events are immune to the coronavirus, as they enjoy the protection of higher forces.

Dilip Ghosh, president of West Bengal’s branch of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to brush off mounting concerns over the novel coronavirus after he took part in a Hindu prayer ritual known as “puja” in the city of Egra on Tuesday.

Look what is happening here... Thousands of people have come out to offer puja. They are drinking water and using the same hands to have the Prasad [food offered to a Hindu deity, consumed by worshipers]... Nothing will happen, they have the blessings of the almighty.

Ghosh has dismissed the measures put in place to stop the outbreak around the globe, such as lockdowns and other restrictions of movement, arguing the traditional way of life in India would be incompatible with such policies.

“Mothers and sisters traveled a long distance after fasting to offer puja,” he said. “This is our culture and we see it everywhere in India. This is the identity of our country and we are progressing like this.”

The regional party chief also lamented the atmosphere of fear that has engulfed entire nations, arguing that waiting out the latest health scare in self-isolation is not befitting of people whose forefathers conquered space travel.

The entire world is scared of the coronavirus and millions are staying at home. Those who have conquered the whole world, reached the moon... they are scared of coming out of their homes.

So far, 50 cases of COVID-19 – a flu-like virus particularly menacing for the elderly and people with preexisting medical conditions – have been reported on Indian soil. That includes 34 Indians and 16 Italians – hailing from the Mediterranean nation that has emerged as an unlikely viral hotbed in Europe.

No deaths have resulted from the disease in India. In a bid to shield the public from the global outbreak, New Delhi rolled out a new spate of travel restrictions on Tuesday, barring entry to nationals from France, Germany and Spain, having suspended visas issued to the residents of China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy earlier.

