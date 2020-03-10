At least one dead as explosion hits chemical plant in Barcelona, Spain (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

At least one person has died after a major explosion at the Proquibasa chemical plant in Barcelona, officials said. Witnesses say the blast shook nearby buildings, and emergency services are at the scene.

Photos and video footage appearing on social media show rubble and glass from the explosion scattered on nearby streets. Emergency services say they are coordinating with each other to determine how the blast occurred.

#ULTIMAHORA Barcelona: reportan una fuerte explosión en una petroquímica de Badalona https://t.co/8uQifXjeye — Adrián S. Berger (@sanchezberger) March 10, 2020

One user posted photographs showing the windows of a bus blown in and a shattered car sunroof.

Increíble la explosión de hace unos minutos en Barcelona han temblado paredes hasta más de 500 metros 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PEVpNmeMy6 — Riosinho (@Riosinho96) March 10, 2020

Barcelona’s TMB transport operator has also suspended multiple bus lines in the area. The emergency medical services said they had activated eight units and were treating six people in connection with the blast. The Civil Protection service said it has activated the PLASEQCAT chemical emergencies plan.

Proquibasa is a family company which supplies raw materials for detergents and cosmetics, as well as clothing and construction.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!