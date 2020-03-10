Spain suspends parliament for at least 1 week after lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
10 Mar, 2020 13:26
The lower house of the Spanish Parliament has announced it will suspend all activities for one week after a deputy with the right-wing Vox party tested positive for coronavirus infection.
Lawmaker Javier Ortega Smith, head of the Vox party, has been diagnosed with the virus and the parliament has been suspended for at least a week as a precaution.
