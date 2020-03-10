 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain suspends parliament for at least 1 week after lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

10 Mar, 2020 13:26
Secretary General of Spain's Vox party Javier Ortega Smith tested positive for coronavirus infection © File photo: Spanish Supreme Court Pool via REUTERS
The lower house of the Spanish Parliament has announced it will suspend all activities for one week after a deputy with the right-wing Vox party tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Lawmaker Javier Ortega Smith, head of the Vox party, has been diagnosed with the virus and the parliament has been suspended for at least a week as a precaution.

