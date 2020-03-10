All temporary hospitals in coronavirus epicenter Wuhan now shut down – Chinese state media

China has closed all of the temporary hospitals built in Wuhan – the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic – to house patients who caught the deadly virus, state media has reported.

Photographs published by CCTV show medical personnel who worked at one of the facilities celebrating and waving Chinese flags following the closure of their hospital.

The temporary hospital of Jianghan in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, which was converted from Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, closed on Monday afternoon. #CombatCoronavirus#UnityIsStrengthpic.twitter.com/OqaAH314rx — CCTV (@CCTV) March 10, 2020

The impromptu hospitals closed their doors on the same day that Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Wuhan, the first time since the coronavirus epidemic began more than two months ago. Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province was hit hardest by the illness, but infection rates have dropped significantly in recent days.

Some of the medical facilities were constructed in record time, with one hospital in Wuhan going up in under two weeks.

