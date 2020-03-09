 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woody Allen, we will publish your book

9 Mar, 2020 13:45
Woody Allen, we will publish your book
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Eric Gaillard
We will publish your book - if you wish - because we believe no one’s life story should be silenced, and that all sides deserve a fair hearing.

We will publish your book because we trust that adults should have a free choice whether to read it or not.

We will publish your book because we are against corporate cowardice that becomes corporate censorship.

We will publish your book because we do not endorse Twitter mob justice and blacklists.

We will publish your book because you were not found guilty of any crime before the law, but that has counted for nothing.

We will publish your book because we still remember a time when books were banned, and do not wish to see it return.

Woody Allen, we will publish your book because we believe in free speech.

Margarita Simonyan, RT Editor-in-Chief

