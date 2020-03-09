‘Game of Thrones’, Ingmar Bergman’s ‘The Seventh Seal’ star Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who became especially famous for his role in Ingmar Bergman’s ‘The Seventh Seal’ and recently starred in ‘Game of Thrones’, has died at the age of 90.

The news of his death was announced by his wife, film producer Catherine von Sydow, who he married in 1997.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March 2020," she told the Paris Match magazine.

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

Von Sydow studied at Sweden's national drama school and met iconic director Ingmar Bergman in 1955; the pair went on to work together 11 times.

The actor’s earliest credits included Bergman’s ‘The Seventh Seal’ (1957), ‘The Exorcist’ (1973) and Woody Allen’s ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ (1986).

In more recent years, he starred as the Three-Eyed Raven in ‘Game of Thrones’ and appeared in 2015's ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’. He also voiced a character in ‘The Simpsons’ in 2014.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!