BEAR with us: Indian border guards take extreme measures to scare off mischievous monkeys (VIDEO)

Indo-Tibetan border guards have employed a special tactic to ward off wayward monkeys, as footage shows a new trend to deal with curious chimps may be taking hold in the sub-continent.

Troupes of snooping simians have proven to be a scourge across India, including in the nation’s military bases and airports. Video purportedly taken at the Mirthi ITBP camp in eastern India’s Uttarakhand province shows frustrated frontier guards deciding to try something a little unorthodox, donning bear costumes in a bid to terrify the nosy monkeys.

#WATCH: 2 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at ITBP Camp-Mirthi, Uttarakhand dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away monkeys on the premises. (Source-ITBP) pic.twitter.com/YeZXaXAgze — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Some online praised the troops for bearing arms against the cheeky chimps, writing "Grand salute... without causing any harm… clearing the premises..."

Others thought the tactics were, ahem, "unBEARable," though most just laughed at the hilarity of the situation while praising the soothing soundtrack.

Apparently, word got around that most monkeys are particularly petrified of bristling bears (or at least, people in bear costumes) after a similar, highly successful experiment was conducted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

