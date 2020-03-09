 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

BEAR with us: Indian border guards take extreme measures to scare off mischievous monkeys (VIDEO)

9 Mar, 2020 13:08
Get short URL
BEAR with us: Indian border guards take extreme measures to scare off mischievous monkeys (VIDEO)
File photo: © REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Indo-Tibetan border guards have employed a special tactic to ward off wayward monkeys, as footage shows a new trend to deal with curious chimps may be taking hold in the sub-continent.

Troupes of snooping simians have proven to be a scourge across India, including in the nation’s military bases and airports. Video purportedly taken at the Mirthi ITBP camp in eastern India’s Uttarakhand province shows frustrated frontier guards deciding to try something a little unorthodox, donning bear costumes in a bid to terrify the nosy monkeys.

Some online praised the troops for bearing arms against the cheeky chimps, writing "Grand salute... without causing any harm… clearing the premises..."

Others thought the tactics were, ahem, "unBEARable," though most just laughed at the hilarity of the situation while praising the soothing soundtrack.

Apparently, word got around that most monkeys are particularly petrified of bristling bears (or at least, people in bear costumes) after a similar, highly successful experiment was conducted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Also on rt.com Airport employee IN BEAR COSTUME scares loitering langurs off airfield in India (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies