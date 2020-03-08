 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gunman storms Paris mosque, injures at least 1 & flees the scene

8 Mar, 2020 21:22
At least one person has been seriously injured after an armed man wearing a helmet opened fire at a mosque in Rue de Tanger, Paris, before fleeing the scene on a scooter, local media report.

The gunman opened fire in the courtyard of the Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque in the 19th arrondissement shortly before 8pm local time. There were around 15 people inside at the time of the incident, one of whom suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old man was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly in serious condition. 

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene of the attack on a two-wheeler in unknown direction. Several 9mm caliber shells were found at the scene of the attack.

