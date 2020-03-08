Gunman storms Paris mosque, injures at least 1 & flees the scene

At least one person has been seriously injured after an armed man wearing a helmet opened fire at a mosque in Rue de Tanger, Paris, before fleeing the scene on a scooter, local media report.

The gunman opened fire in the courtyard of the Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque in the 19th arrondissement shortly before 8pm local time. There were around 15 people inside at the time of the incident, one of whom suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

At least one injured after man opens fire in mosque in Paris pic.twitter.com/uh5o9nj6zr — Sami AL-ANSI (@SamiALANSI) March 8, 2020

A 32-year-old man was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly in serious condition.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene of the attack on a two-wheeler in unknown direction. Several 9mm caliber shells were found at the scene of the attack.

