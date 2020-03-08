This greeting card is ALIVE! Russian soldiers find fancy way to wish female colleagues a happy Women’s Day (VIDEO)

Soldiers and officers from Russia’s Kantemirovskaya Division came up with a novel way of marking International Women’s Day, using their marching skills to create a living ‘post-card’ for their female colleagues.

March 8 is celebrated in many countries across the world, usually by giving little gifts to women. However, the personnel of the renowned Kantemirovskaya Tank Division stationed in Moscow Region decided to take a slightly different path this year.

Instead of conducting a regular marching exercise, the soldiers and officers formed a figure-eight pattern on a parade ground at the division’s base. Moving in tight formation, around 200 men turned the place into a giant, living greeting card for their female colleagues, who were invited to watch the show.

The more traditional Women’s Day greetings were not ignored, as the men gave bouquets of flowers and invited the women to dance.

For one woman, however, the day became even more special, as Lieutenant Sergey Semyonov got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in front of his colleagues – and she said yes.

