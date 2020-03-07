 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese hotel ‘used as Covid-19 quarantine site’ COLLAPSES, trapping people under rubble (VIDEOS)
HomeWorld News

Leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party tests positive for coronavirus

7 Mar, 2020 12:18
Get short URL
Leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party tests positive for coronavirus
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Miguel Medina
The leader of Italy’s co-ruling Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, has admitted he has tested positive for coronavirus as Italy struggles to cope with the health care crisis sparked by the disease.

“The doctors have told me that I am positive for COVID-19,” the politician said in a video he published in Facebook, referring to the official name of the deadly disease that originated from China.

The man, who is also the president of the central Italian province of Lazio, where Rome is located, assured his followers that he “is fine but would have to stay home” for some time. He wished “courage” to everyone and said he would continue his work from home.

The politician also called on Italians not to panic and said he would like to “set a good example” by following the recommendations of the medics. He went on to say he would “fight” since fighting “is the right thing to do for the country at the moment.”

Also on rt.com Italy confirms plan to shut schools as death toll passes 100 & number of infected jumps to over 3,000

Italy’s former prime minister and a fellow Democratic Party member, Matteo Renzi was one of the first to react to the news. He expressed his support to Zingaretti and “all those who are fighting the coronavirus” as well as thanked the medics for their hard work.

Italy reported the sharpest rise in the national coronavirus death toll. The authorities confirmed that 49 people died in just 24 hours bringing the total number of the deadly disease victims in Italy to 197. 

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy has meanwhile surpassed 4,600. The World Health Organization reported that some 100,000 people contracted the coronavirus worldwide as the global death toll almost reached 3,500.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies