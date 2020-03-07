 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HACKED Israeli Defense Minister demands ‘freedom for Palestine’, tweets out Turkey’s anthem

7 Mar, 2020 02:35
©  Reuters / Raneen Sawafta;  Reuters / Ammar Awad
The Twitter handle of Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett appears to have been breached, sending out a highly off-message post urging for the liberation of Palestine, followed by the lyrics of Turkey’s anthem in English.

The post appeared briefly on Bennett’s Twitter page early on Saturday morning, and while there’s yet no confirmation of the intrusion from the minister or his office, the tweet was archived and captured in a number of screenshots before it was deleted.

In addition to the pro-Palestinian message – surely a first from the hawkish defense minister – Bennet’s account also mysteriously tweeted out a reference to Turkish poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, a patriotic icon and author of the country’s national anthem, as well as its text along with a photo of the Turkish flag.

For decades, Palestinian territory has been under Israeli military occupation, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and – until 2005 – the Gaza Strip, despite a litany of United Nations resolutions condemning Tel Aviv for repeated human rights violations in the territories and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

