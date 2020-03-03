Austrian Chancellor Kurz blasts Turkey for migration 'attack' against EU

Europe has been put to test after Turkey provided free passage for scores of migrants heading westward, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, describing Ankara’s move as an “attack on the EU.”

The latest move by Turkey to allow migrants to leave its territory over the weekend was an attack “on the European Union and Greece,” and also a “test for the EU,” Kurz said on Tuesday.

If European countries cave in to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s pressure, then 13,000 migrants desperately waiting at the EU border will only be “the beginning,” the Austrian Chancellor warned.

According to Kurz, the migrants that amassed on the Greek border didn’t come from the war-ravaged parts of Syria as their exodus was “deliberately organized” by Turkey.

Erdogan himself doesn’t care for refugees because he wants to employ them “as a bargaining chip, a weapon and a pressure tool,” he suggested. All in all, a new migration crisis similar to that of 2015 should be averted “at all costs,” Kurz vowed, calling on EU members to resist Turkey’s pressure together.

Angela Merkel, leader of the country which took over a million asylum seekers back in the day, voiced a similar opinion just recently. While she understood “Turkey is facing a very big challenge regarding Idlib,” she said it was unacceptable that Erdogan is expressing his dissatisfaction “on the back of the refugees.”

Germany’s former defense minister and European Commission’s sitting chief Ursula von der Leyen said that allowing potentially millions of migrants to enter Europe “cannot be an answer or solution” to Turkey’s problems in Syria.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities who struggled to hold back the wave on their borders, described it as “an invasion.” Greek police fired tear gas at migrants attempting to storm the border fence, while the coast guard tried to stop refugee dinghies by pushing them away outside the country’s southern islands.

