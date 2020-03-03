Time to ‘Make in India’? Modi puzzles 137mn followers by saying he may ‘GIVE UP’ Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

India’s internet-savvy PM Narendra Modi said he may soon abandon his highly-trafficked social media pages, prompting an outpouring of posts from supporters begging him to stay, and threats of an exodus to locally-made platforms.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Modi said in a tweet on Monday, offering no further explanation for the decision.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

It wasn’t long before the PM’s backers came out in force to plead with him to stay online, driving the hashtag #NoSir trending in short order.

Modi fan requesting Modi ji not to leave Social Media.#NoSirpic.twitter.com/76hbsWoUUg — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 2, 2020

#NoSir Please rethink your decision. It will be difficult for us to express our feelings to you. Only this is the way you are in direct contact with normal citizens. You are like “Shiva of Kailash” who is never deviated nor disturbed. @narendramodipic.twitter.com/zOY2pxZkfi — karthi Thondamuthur 🇮🇳 (@karthiabvp) March 2, 2020

One diehard supporter apparently skipped straight over the first two stages of grieving, directly to bargaining, asking how many retweets Modi’s post would need to garner before he would reconsider the move.

Modiji how many retweets for you to drop this idea? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 2, 2020

Others decided it was high time Indian developers launched a local alternative to the platforms now dominating the market, with thousands tweeting under the hashtag #MakeInIndia, some even suggesting the government itself had plans to make it happen.

Yes, if it would spur the Indian talents to take this as an opportunity and a challenge to create an alternate SM platform free from selective censorship practices followed by the like of @TwitterIndia#MakeInIndia — Kiran Nair (@knair9) March 2, 2020

Game on. Let's make in India for India and by India. https://t.co/ym1YZiDUCr — Shailendra (@Shailen00158025) March 2, 2020

I think government will launch a new social media platform #MakeInIndia 🤔 and ban the other social media platforms mentioned in tweet. #Hacked#NewIndiahttps://t.co/rSbMCGUxx6 — Kshama Mane (@kshama_mane) March 2, 2020

A sizable crowd of netizens were more accepting of the decision, however, and vowed to follow Modi’s lead and undergo their own digital detox.

Sometimes it’s the smallest decision that can change our life forever ! I will follow the path of my leader !! https://t.co/D7l1iZcosS — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 2, 2020

After 6 days, Modiji may not be on Twitter!So untill then I'll put his picture as my profile picture!Because the day he quits Twitter, even I'll quit! #NewProfilePic#nosirpic.twitter.com/tuU2CzRG4W — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) March 2, 2020

With a combined 137 million followers, Modi is among the most most popular world leaders on social media, boasting over 35 million Instagram followers, nearly 45 million on Facebook and over 53 million on Twitter.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!