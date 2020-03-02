Frankfurt Airport brought to standstill due to drone sighting

Germany’s Frankfurt Airport has suspended operations after drones were sighted flying near the air hub. The airport has suffered from targeted drone disruptions in the past.

All inbound flights to Frankfurt are being diverted to nearby airports. Flight monitoring website Flightradar24 reported that no flights have been landing or taking off for more than an hour, and police say they are investigating the matter.

No flights have been landing or taking off at Frankfurt Airport in the past 50 minutes because of drone activity near the airport.Many flights are diverting to other airportshttps://t.co/TSlpyHpD4Rpic.twitter.com/RAXrv80FbU — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 2, 2020

Last month the airport's operations were temporarily suspended due to what police described as "targeted disruptive action" by drones in the area.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW