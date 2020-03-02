 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Frankfurt Airport brought to standstill due to drone sighting

2 Mar, 2020 11:26
File photo © REUTERS/Florian Ulrich
Germany’s Frankfurt Airport has suspended operations after drones were sighted flying near the air hub. The airport has suffered from targeted drone disruptions in the past.

All inbound flights to Frankfurt are being diverted to nearby airports. Flight monitoring website Flightradar24 reported that no flights have been landing or taking off for more than an hour, and police say they are investigating the matter.

Last month the airport's operations were temporarily suspended due to what police described as "targeted disruptive action" by drones in the area.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

