 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gunman holds about 30 people hostage in Manila shopping mall, Philippines police at the scene

2 Mar, 2020 05:34
Get short URL
Gunman holds about 30 people hostage in Manila shopping mall, Philippines police at the scene
Police SWAT team arrive after a hostage situation was reported at a mall in suburban Manila © TED ALJIBE / AFP
Philippines police were scrambled to respond to a situation in a Manila shopping mall, where a gunman – said to be a “disgruntled” security guard – is holding about 30 people hostage.

The crisis began earlier on Monday when gunfire was heard at the V-Mall in the Greenhills commercial district, local media report. The shooting prompted numerous visitors, vendors, and staff to flee the mall just before it was sealed off.

At least one person was injured amid the chaos, while 30 others were taken hostage by the assailant, Francis Zamora, the mayor of San Juan – part of the Manila metropolitan area – told reporters.

The suspect turned out to be a security guard who was fired from his job at the V-Mall days earlier. He came back on Monday to “make some demands” and tried to convince other security staff “to join him in some sort of coup d’etat against the mall management,” the mayor explained.

He said the man is armed with grenades and multiple firearms. Meanwhile, police have encircled the shopping mall, with heavily armed SWAT teams arriving at the scene.

RT
A SWAT team have taken positions outside the mall © Ted ALJIBE / AFP

The mall is popular among locals as it sells cheap mobile phones and devices, as well as knock-offs of luxury brands.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies