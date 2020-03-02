Islamabad to ask UK to extradite ‘absconder’ ex-PM Sharif for ‘faking’ medical condition

The Pakistani government has said it will ask the British authorities to deport billionaire ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, sentenced to seven years for corruption, accusing him of faking medical problems to secure bail on health grounds.

Islamabad announced on Sunday that the former Pakistani PM is an “absconder” who has failed to uphold the terms and conditions of the bail that had been granted to him on medical grounds.

Sharif traveled to London in November, purportedly to receive medical treatment, after he was granted bail. However, Sharif has yet to be admitted to a hospital in the UK, indicating that he “faked” his medical condition and that his bail was “a fixed match played by him, his party and a section of the media,” according to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

“It is time to bring back the VIP prisoner who is having a lavish stay abroad,” she added.

The move has been met by resistance from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), which was formerly led by Sharif. PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari told local media that the three-time prime minister would challenge the possible extradition request, adding that he was seriously ill and suffered from heart-related complications.

