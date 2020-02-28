Large blaze erupts near iconic Paris train station Gare de Lyon (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A major fire has broken out in the vicinity of the iconic Paris train station, Gare de Lyon. The blaze prompted the evacuation of the station, while the public is advised to avoid the area.

The fire erupted near the station late on Friday. Footage from the scene shows open flames in the street outside the landmark, as well as a large plume of black smoke billowing over the area.

Important incendie en cours à proximité de la Gare de Lyon après des tensions entre opposants a la tenue du concert de Fally Ipupa à Bercy et les forces de l’ordre. pic.twitter.com/FwaIL2Iew9 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) February 28, 2020

A massive fire at Paris Gare de Lyon Train Station. What's happening to 2020? 🙁 pic.twitter.com/5hmechHSJN — Chinmay Sanghi (@ChinmaySanghi) February 28, 2020

The blaze has apparently been started by a group of people on the sidelines of a concert, which took place at a nearby venue. Footage from the scene seemingly shows rowdy public trying to prevent the firefighters from extinguishing the flames.

The police described the apparent unrest as “unacceptable abuses,” announcing evacuation of the train station and urging the public to avoid the area.

A tous ceux qui se demandent ce qui se passe à Gare de Lyon, il y a des manifestants qui ont cramé des scouteurs le long de la rue pic.twitter.com/USKP8Jf2ni — Sam [ 🇫🇷🌟🌟] (@samsk69) February 28, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW