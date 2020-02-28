 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Large blaze erupts near a Paris train station (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Large blaze erupts near iconic Paris train station Gare de Lyon (PHOTO, VIDEO)

28 Feb, 2020 17:18
A major fire has broken out in the vicinity of the iconic Paris train station, Gare de Lyon. The blaze prompted the evacuation of the station, while the public is advised to avoid the area.

The fire erupted near the station late on Friday. Footage from the scene shows open flames in the street outside the landmark, as well as a large plume of black smoke billowing over the area.

The blaze has apparently been started by a group of people on the sidelines of a concert, which took place at a nearby venue. Footage from the scene seemingly shows rowdy public trying to prevent the firefighters from extinguishing the flames.

The police described the apparent unrest as “unacceptable abuses,” announcing evacuation of the train station and urging the public to avoid the area.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

