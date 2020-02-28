 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
VIDEOS from inside Fly540 plane shows pilot nail emergency landing with just ONE ENGINE

28 Feb, 2020 15:56
Courtesy © Tony Anelka @tonyanelka/Twitter
A Fly540 plane with 49 passengers and five crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff when one of its engines failed. Footage from inside the plane shows the dramatic, rough landing.

The jet took off from the Kapese Airstrip in Kenya on Friday morning en route to Nairobi, but an unknown object struck one of the engines resulting in its catastrophic failure, forcing the pilot to take drastic action, as eyewitness video shows. 

“At 9:54am, Fly540’s DASH8 300 had a suspected foreign object strike which led to an engine failure,” the airline said in a statement. 

Emergency services were on scene within minutes but miraculously, no one on board the aircraft was injured thanks to the pilot’s impressive skills. Everyone was able to disembark without assistance, and were checked by medical personnel at the scene. 

The airline has warned passengers that some of its services may be affected in the coming days as a result of the plane’s mechanical problems.

