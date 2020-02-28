VIDEOS from inside Fly540 plane shows pilot nail emergency landing with just ONE ENGINE

A Fly540 plane with 49 passengers and five crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff when one of its engines failed. Footage from inside the plane shows the dramatic, rough landing.

The jet took off from the Kapese Airstrip in Kenya on Friday morning en route to Nairobi, but an unknown object struck one of the engines resulting in its catastrophic failure, forcing the pilot to take drastic action, as eyewitness video shows.

Fly 540 5Y-CGH, Dash 8-300Aircraft has made an emergency landing at Kapese after Engine failure @Ma3Routepic.twitter.com/eOAP4Qiwvl — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) February 28, 2020

Fly 540 Crash landed safely in Turkana South. Bravo to the Pilots everyone's safe. pic.twitter.com/aQ6PffSUAY — Turkana Pundit 💭 (@Prince_Oyen) February 28, 2020

Fly 540 plane makes emergency landing at Loperot near Kapesse airstip in Turkana South after developing engine failure; no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Aa5BLcus8V — Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) February 28, 2020

“At 9:54am, Fly540’s DASH8 300 had a suspected foreign object strike which led to an engine failure,” the airline said in a statement.

Emergency services were on scene within minutes but miraculously, no one on board the aircraft was injured thanks to the pilot’s impressive skills. Everyone was able to disembark without assistance, and were checked by medical personnel at the scene.

The airline has warned passengers that some of its services may be affected in the coming days as a result of the plane’s mechanical problems.

