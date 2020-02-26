 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'You can't watch it anymore': South Koreans petition to IMPEACH President Moon for vague coronavirus response

26 Feb, 2020 08:10
Get short URL
'You can't watch it anymore': South Koreans petition to IMPEACH President Moon for vague coronavirus response
President Moon Jae-in © YONHAP / AFP
A petition to impeach President Moon Jae-in is gaining support in South Korea, with people accusing him of not doing enough to contain the fatal coronavirus – including keeping borders partly open for Chinese travelers.

"Watching President Moon respond to the COVID-19 outbreak is like looking at the president of China, not the president of Korea," reads the petition published on the South Korean presidential administration's website. At the time of writing, it had accumulated over 643,000 votes calling for Moon to step down.

1 READ MORE: US wargames in South Korea might be scaled back over coronavirus fears – or lack of funding deal with Seoul

The sitting president, petitioners insist, sent three million medical masks to China even though the very same masks were in short supply in South Korea. And while his government banned all arrivals from virus-hit Wuhan, it didn't close the borders to Chinese travelers from other provinces.

"Over 5 million Chinese got out of Wuhan just before it was locked down. Limiting the entry of only foreigners who visited Hubei Province is the same as opening the country to all Chinese people," petitioners complain, adding: "You can't watch it anymore."

South Korea recently saw record numbers of coronavirus cases outside of China. Within one week, the number of patients diagnosed with 2019-nCoV skyrocketed from a few dozen to nearly 1,000 this Tuesday, putting medical staff on the highest alert.

One of Asia's most developed countries seemed well-prepared for containing the fatal virus, so the spike in coronavirus cases came as shocking news to many locals. So far, more than half of the cases have been attributed to a doomsday Christian sect based in the city of Daegu, whose secretive nature helped patients go undetected.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies