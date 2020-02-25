Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled until Arab Spring, dead at 91

Egypt's former leader, Hosni Mubarak, has died aged 91, according to media reports citing his family. The controversial president ruled Egypt for three decades before being jailed on corruption charges.

Mubarak was detained after the 2011 'Arab Spring' uprising in Egypt, and received a three-year prison sentence in 2015 for using public funds to live a lavish lifestyle. The former president, who assumed power in 1981 before being forced out of office 30 years later, was released from prison in 2017.

Mubarak used his success in the military to propel his political career. He joined the Egyptian air force in 1949 and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming chief of the Egyptian air force in 1972. Mubarak was hailed as a hero after the Egyptian air force reportedly dealt mass casualties to Israeli forces during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Although Washington applauded his removal in 2011, for many years he was a trusted ally of the United States. He received more than $1 billion in US military aid the same year that he was deposed.

