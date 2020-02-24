 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police clash with violent pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi hours before Trump set to visit Indian capital (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

24 Feb, 2020 14:16
Police clash with violent pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi hours before Trump set to visit Indian capital (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Policemen clash with protesters in Delhi, February 24, 2020 ©  AFP / Sajjad Hussain
Delhi police have used tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators for and against a new citizenship law. Protesters threw stones and set fires, hours before Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in the capital.

Monday’s violence marks the latest unrest over India’s new ratified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Supporters and opponents of the legislation were seen pelting each other with stones in the Maujpur area in the northeastern part of the capital. Another clip shows an impromptu barricade, engulfed in flames, blocking a roadway, as demonstrators hurl projectiles at each other.

The Delhi police head constable is reported to have been killed in the violence, with several others injured. The clashes come just hours before US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in the Indian capital. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city tomorrow.

Photographs taken at the scene show burnt-out shops and charred streets – the aftermath of the riots.

Policemen stand in front of vandalized shops in the Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020 ©  AFP / Sajjad Hussain

India’s CAA fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-majority nations. Described by New Delhi as a humanitarian gesture aimed at aiding persecuted religious minorities, the legislation has sparked outrage among India’s Muslims, and in some cases has led to riots.

Critics have deemed the law discriminatory and contrary to India’s secular values, with thousands joining nationwide protests to oppose it. The government, for its part, argues the law is exclusively intended for minorities, and that Muslims can still apply for Indian citizenship by other means.

Also on rt.com 'No scope for outside interference': India tells Europe to mind its own business as MEPs consider anti-citizenship law resolutions

