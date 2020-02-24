Palestinian flag, Yellow Vests, Anonymous masks: Wide range of protester groups join demonstration in support of Assange (PHOTOS)

Supporters of Julian Assange have staged quite a show outside Woolwich Court in London, throwing their artistic weight behind the embattled WikiLeaks co-founder.

Overlooked by a few policemen, dozens of protesters began amassing near the courthouse earlier on Monday, just as the judges began the closely-watched extradition hearing for Assange.

There was no shortage of conventional placards calling for Assange’s release, but some activists showed unorthodox creativity. One protester, dressed as a biblical character, stole the show by carrying a yellowish cross, with the words “The truth will win” imprinted on it.

Showing the victory sign, he posed for pictures, with a Palestinian flag unexpectedly waving in the distance.

Gilets jaunes, or the Yellow Vests, also arrived in post-Brexit Britain in order to support Assange’s cause. Their identical fatigues – and the French flags – were clearly visible in the crowd.

Members of Anonymous also made an appearance at the demonstration, stealing some of the limelight. They unfurled British and American flags, chained themvelves up to the banners, sending a message easy to decipher.





Monday’s action has drawn the attention of celebrities, including fashion designer and longtime friend of Assange, Vivienne Westwood, who passionately supported the publisher since he was brought to the high-security Belmarsh Prison.

After a week of opening arguments, the extradition hearing will be adjourned until May 18, when the two sides – Assange’s defense and lawyers for the US authorities – will present their evidence.

If extradited to the US, Assange will face a host of espionage charges carrying a maximum jail sentence of 175 years in total.

