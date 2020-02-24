 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israel intercepts 12 out of 14 missiles fired from Gaza in latest cross-border flare-up – IDF

24 Feb, 2020 11:49
Get short URL
Israel intercepts 12 out of 14 missiles fired from Gaza in latest cross-border flare-up – IDF
The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel has shot down twelve projectiles, hours after the IDF carried out attacks inside Syria and Gaza. The Israeli military has claimed that its initial strikes were aimed at terrorist targets.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Twitter that air sirens had gone off in southern Israel on Monday, after fourteen projectiles were fired into Israel from Gaza. The IDF claims that twelve of the missiles were successfully intercepted.

Videos posted to social media purportedly show Israel’s Iron Dome anti-air defense system in action. There are no reports of injuries. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told the media that he believes the rocket barrage has prompted Tel Aviv to seriously consider a “large-scale operation” in the Gaza Strip.

The missile attack comes just hours after Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes on Sunday, claimed to have targeted Islamic Jihad positions in Syria and Gaza.

Footage posted by Palestinian media purportedly shows an Israeli strike on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The clip shows a large explosion, followed by smoke rising from a nearby structure.

The flare-up in violence follows a spike in Palestinians’ outrage after the Israeli army used a bulldozer to scrap the body of man who was shot dead by the IDF for – as they explained – trying to place an explosive at the border fence.

Also on rt.com Israeli soldiers BULLDOZE body of slain Palestinian, cause uproar

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies