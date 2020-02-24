 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Guests are like God’: Modi tweets warm greeting to Trump as US president arrives in India

24 Feb, 2020 06:12
Get short URL
‘Guests are like God’: Modi tweets warm greeting to Trump as US president arrives in India
The podium at the 'Namaste Trump Rally' in Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020. ©  AFP/ Money Sharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out a friendly message to Donald Trump, just minutes before the US president landed in India.

Writing in Hindi, Modi said: “Guests are like God.” His tweet was in reply to an earlier message from Trump, also in Hindi, in which the president said he was “eager” to visit India and would be arriving in the country shortly.

India has made extravagant preparations for Trump’s state visit. His first stop in Ahmedabad includes a welcome event called ‘Namaste Trump’, to be held at the world’s largest cricket stadium, where tens of thousands are expected to attend.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies