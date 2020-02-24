‘Guests are like God’: Modi tweets warm greeting to Trump as US president arrives in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out a friendly message to Donald Trump, just minutes before the US president landed in India.

Writing in Hindi, Modi said: “Guests are like God.” His tweet was in reply to an earlier message from Trump, also in Hindi, in which the president said he was “eager” to visit India and would be arriving in the country shortly.

India has made extravagant preparations for Trump’s state visit. His first stop in Ahmedabad includes a welcome event called ‘Namaste Trump’, to be held at the world’s largest cricket stadium, where tens of thousands are expected to attend.

