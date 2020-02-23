 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several dead, 1000+ collapsed buildings after earthquake rocks eastern Turkey

23 Feb, 2020 10:28
An earthquake in eastern Turkey wreaked havoc on local infrastructure, resulting in deaths and injuries as emergency workers scramble to assist residents.

At least eight people have been killed and around two dozen others injured after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s Van province, senior government officials say.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that at least three children are among the dead, adding that more than 1,000 buildings have collapsed. He said that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Around 43 villages in the Turkey-Iran border region were affected by the quake, according to Turkish media. Iranian emergency teams have been deployed to areas of Iran that were also hit by the earthquake, but it’s unclear if there have been any casualties.

Eastern Turkey has experienced a number of deadly earthquakes. An earthquake last month in the region killed more than 40 people.

