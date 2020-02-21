 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Half of Indians hate Trump’s trade war policies, but increasingly trust him on other ‘world affairs’

21 Feb, 2020 03:51
Get short URL
Half of Indians hate Trump’s trade war policies, but increasingly trust him on other ‘world affairs’
FILE PHOTO: A worker installs a banner with the images of US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, India, ahead of Trump's first state visit. ©  Reuters / Amit Dave
As US President Donald Trump nears the end of his first term in office, his popularity among Indians is soaring, but the same cannot be said about his protectionist trade policies, which enjoy little fanfare.

On the heels of Trump’s first state visit to India early next week, the Pew polling firm has released new data on Indians’ attitudes toward the US president, showing that while his confidence rating in the realm of world affairs has jumped over four-fold since he took office in 2016 – from 14 to 56 percent – Indians are increasingly skeptical about his aggressive approach to trade.

RT
©  Pew Research Center

Nearly half of those surveyed panned Trump’s penchant for tariffs, with 48 percent voicing disapproval. The figure likely reflects a burgeoning trade spat that’s erupted between Washington and New Delhi over the last year, which has seen both nations slap new duties on each other’s goods, and the US even dropping India from its “Generalized System of Preferences,” revoking a number of tariff exemptions.

Also on rt.com ‘Saving the big deal for later’: Trump casts doubt over India trade agreement ahead of state visit

With Trump dashing hopes of inking a major trade deal with New Delhi during his upcoming visit – stating that a “big deal” would only come later – it remains to be seen whether the two sides will find a way out of the tariff row anytime soon.

Pew’s data also showed that Indians are increasingly willing to share their thoughts about the president one way or another. When asked about their views in 2016, just shy of 70 percent replied “I don’t know” or refused to answer, but that number has declined by nearly half, to 30 percent. Those affiliated with India’s ruling BJP were both more likely to approve of Trump, and to offer up an opinion in the first place. However, supporters of the BJP as well as the opposition Congress Party were equally likely to reject the US president’s trade policies.

Also on rt.com Friends or foes? As India gears up to talk to the West, meet the architect of its new ‘India first’ foreign policy

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies