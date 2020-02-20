 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazilian senator SHOT after driving BULLDOZER into military police protest (VIDEOS)

20 Feb, 2020 07:23
© Ruptly
A Brazilian politician was hit by rubber bullets after he tried to use a construction vehicle to disperse military policemen who were protesting for better salaries.

Former governor of the Ceara State on Brazil's northeastern coast and current Senator Cid Gomes confronted a demonstration by military police personnel in his hometown of Sobral on Wednesday. According to O Globo newspaper, the protesting officers were demanding salary increases, while Gomes tried to stop them from preventing other policemen from maintaining security on the streets.

The politician first shouted at the officers through a speakerphone to leave. After they refused, Gomes climbed into a bulldozer and rammed a fence defended by black-clad masked protesters. Videos from the scene show protesters throwing projectiles at the bulldozer.

The vehicle's windows were shattered as several shots were heard in the background. A bloodied Gomes was then removed from the bulldozer and escorted away by his supporters.

The senator's brother, Ciro Gomes, told reporters that he was hit by two rubber bullets. The politician himself later confirmed on Twitter that he was hospitalized without sustaining life-threatening injuries.

