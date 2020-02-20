Brazilian senator SHOT after driving BULLDOZER into military police protest (VIDEOS)

A Brazilian politician was hit by rubber bullets after he tried to use a construction vehicle to disperse military policemen who were protesting for better salaries.

Former governor of the Ceara State on Brazil's northeastern coast and current Senator Cid Gomes confronted a demonstration by military police personnel in his hometown of Sobral on Wednesday. According to O Globo newspaper, the protesting officers were demanding salary increases, while Gomes tried to stop them from preventing other policemen from maintaining security on the streets.

BREAKING NEWS: Senator Cid Gomes was shot by a rubber bullet while trying to break into police barracks, driving a DIGGER. Mr. Gomes tried to break a picket line made by a group of police officers who are demanding increased salaries #BrazilianReportpic.twitter.com/NSJY58LZ0o — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) February 19, 2020

The politician first shouted at the officers through a speakerphone to leave. After they refused, Gomes climbed into a bulldozer and rammed a fence defended by black-clad masked protesters. Videos from the scene show protesters throwing projectiles at the bulldozer.

The vehicle's windows were shattered as several shots were heard in the background. A bloodied Gomes was then removed from the bulldozer and escorted away by his supporters.

The senator's brother, Ciro Gomes, told reporters that he was hit by two rubber bullets. The politician himself later confirmed on Twitter that he was hospitalized without sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Also on rt.com WATCH: South African university transforms into a flaming battleground as protests turn ugly

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!