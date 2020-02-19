 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Reddit experiences major outage as 1000s of reports come flooding in from around the world

19 Feb, 2020 13:04
Get short URL
Reddit experiences major outage as 1000s of reports come flooding in from around the world
© Reddit
Popular online news aggregator Reddit experienced a major outage Wednesday with thousands of users reporting issues around the world.

Almost 10,000 reports have been made on crowdsourcing website monitor DownDetector.com with a roughly 50/50 split of reports indicating outages on the app and website.

The majority of the reports about the social media platform meets meme workshop have come from the Eastern seaboard of the US and Western Europe.

RT
© Down Detector

Visitors to the site were met with a message reading: “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers”. Reddit confirmed they are aware of the issue and are investigating the cause.

People appeared to be suffering severe meme withdrawal in the short time since the outage began. “Life is weird without functioning Reddit, so empty I’m dying. I need them MEMES!” one fan joked on Twitter.

After over an hour of problems Reddit said that it had identified the issue and a fix is being implemented.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies