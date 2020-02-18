 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Twitter down across eastern US and parts of Europe in latest major outage

18 Feb, 2020 15:09
Get short URL
Twitter down across eastern US and parts of Europe in latest major outage
Screenshot © DownDetector.com
Hundreds of users have reported issues with the Twitter website Tuesday afternoon, while the mobile app appears to be largely unaffected. Twitter has not given any explanation for the mysterious outage at time of writing.

The reported issue with the site began at approximately 2:34pm UK time according to popular crowdsourcing site DownDetector, which logged some 1,844 incidents of outages from around the globe.

While the vast majority of complaints were about the website, some eight percent of reports related to iphone or ipad users, indicating the outage may be spreading.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies