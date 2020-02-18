 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Pakistani military test-fire AIR-LAUNCHED cruise missile

18 Feb, 2020 11:04
Get short URL
WATCH Pakistani military test-fire AIR-LAUNCHED cruise missile
Ra'ad missile © Global Look Press / ISPR / Xinhua
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has tested a Ra’ad II cruise missile, which is said to have an extended range of 600km (373 miles), with the projectile successfully hitting a designated target. The trials have been caught on film.

A PAF Mirage III jet fired a Ra’ad II while flying over an undisclosed location in Pakistan earlier on Tuesday, the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. In footage released by the agency, the cruise missile is seen detaching from the aircraft, starting its engine and flying at a low altitude before striking a target.

Ra’ad-II is furnished with “state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision,” the ISPR statement said.

Also on rt.com Indian army shows off brand new surface-to-air missile during test launch VIDEO

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies