WATCH Pakistani military test-fire AIR-LAUNCHED cruise missile

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has tested a Ra’ad II cruise missile, which is said to have an extended range of 600km (373 miles), with the projectile successfully hitting a designated target. The trials have been caught on film.

A PAF Mirage III jet fired a Ra’ad II while flying over an undisclosed location in Pakistan earlier on Tuesday, the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. In footage released by the agency, the cruise missile is seen detaching from the aircraft, starting its engine and flying at a low altitude before striking a target.

Ra’ad-II is furnished with “state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision,” the ISPR statement said.

